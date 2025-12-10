Sophie Kinsella was thrilled to learn that Hollywood star loved her novels
- Sophie Kinsella's family announced her peaceful death on 10 December via her Instagram account.
- Her final days were spent surrounded by her family, music, warmth, Christmas, and joy.
- Kinsella had previously shared her delight upon learning that actress Joan Cusack was a fan of her books.
- This discovery occurred while Kinsella was working on the film adaptation of her 'Shopaholic' series.
- Kinsella, a great admirer of Cusack, stated that the news 'made her day'.