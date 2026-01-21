Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sony executive admits to calling Blake Lively a ‘terrorist’ on set

Blake Lively criticised for 'tone deaf' approach to promotion for It Ends With Us
  • Court documents reveal a Sony Pictures executive referred to Blake Lively as a “f***ing terrorist” during the filming of It Ends With Us, as her legal battle against co-star and director Justin Baldoni heads to trial.
  • Executive Andrea Giannetti testified that the comment stemmed from Lively's “17-point list” of conditions for returning to set, with Sony having invested around $28 million in the film.
  • Giannetti described the set as a “s*** show” due to production issues and ongoing conflicts, with Lively reportedly complaining about Baldoni's alleged unpreparedness and indecisiveness.
  • Lively is suing Baldoni and the film's producers for sexual harassment and reputation damage, claims Baldoni denies, and his previous $400 million countersuit was dismissed.
  • Unsealed evidence also includes private text messages from Taylor Swift, Colleen Hoover, and co-star Jenny Slate, who described the shoot as “really gross and disturbing” and Baldoni as a “narcissist,” with the trial set for May if no settlement is reached.
