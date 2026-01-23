Sinners’ Jack O’Connell celebrates Irish dancing in Ryan Coogler’s movie
- Actor Jack O'Connell expressed his amazement that traditional Irish music, which he grew up with, was featured in his new film, Sinners.
- O'Connell, who portrays the vicious head vampire Remmick, led a haunting scene that incorporated the Irish music.
- He told The Independent that it 'blew his mind' to see this type of music in a film of such a large scale.
- Sinners is an action-horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, starring O'Connell alongside Michael B Jordan.
- The film has achieved significant critical acclaim, securing an impressive 16 nominations for the Oscars.