Marvel actor pushes star for huge DC role
- Marvel actor Simu Liu has publicly suggested Melissa Barrera for the role of Wonder Woman in DC Studios' upcoming film.
- Liu, who co-starred with Barrera in The Copenhagen Test, praised her dedication to stunt work, describing her as 'Wonder Woman-esque'.
- James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, is currently seeking a new actress for the iconic superhero role as part of his new DC Universe.
- Gunn has stated that casting for Wonder Woman will not begin until the script for the film is fully completed.
- The previous Wonder Woman 3 project, starring Gal Gadot, was cancelled after Gunn and Peter Safran took over leadership at DC Studios.