Did The Simpsons predict the Epstein files?

Epstein files: Congress to view unredacted documents
  • A 2000 episode of The Simpsons, titled “The Computer Wore Menace Shoes,” has resurfaced due to its apparent parallels with Jeffrey Epstein's island.
  • In the episode, Homer Simpson is kidnapped and taken to a mysterious island where powerful figures send individuals who “know too much” about their operations.
  • Fans are drawing comparisons between the episode's plot and the allegations surrounding Epstein, who was accused of sex-trafficking girls on his private islands.
  • The show's creator, Matt Groening, was named in unsealed court documents related to Epstein's case.
  • Virginia Giuffre alleged she gave Groening a foot massage on Epstein's private jet when she was 16, though no further misconduct was claimed.
