Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Popular actor spotted DJing at Fatboy Slim’s Butlin’s event

Huge film star spotted DJing at Butlins
  • Simon Pegg performed a trance DJ set at Butlin’s in Somerset.
  • The actor’s performance was part of Fatboy Slim’s All Back to Minehead weekender.
  • Following his set, Pegg was filmed hugging Fatboy Slim, whose real name is Norman Cook.
  • Pegg told Hollywood Authentic that he taught himself to DJ three years ago and now regularly plays at parties and festivals.
  • He likened DJing to stand-up comedy, highlighting the immediate audience reaction to both.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in