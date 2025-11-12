Popular actor spotted DJing at Fatboy Slim’s Butlin’s event
- Simon Pegg performed a trance DJ set at Butlin’s in Somerset.
- The actor’s performance was part of Fatboy Slim’s All Back to Minehead weekender.
- Following his set, Pegg was filmed hugging Fatboy Slim, whose real name is Norman Cook.
- Pegg told Hollywood Authentic that he taught himself to DJ three years ago and now regularly plays at parties and festivals.
- He likened DJing to stand-up comedy, highlighting the immediate audience reaction to both.