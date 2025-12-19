Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Simon Cowell makes comment on treatment of X Factor contestants

Simon Cowell: The Next Act trailer
  • Music mogul Simon Cowell has addressed criticisms regarding The X Factor's duty of care policies, stating they "always tried" to look after their artists.
  • Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Cowell acknowledged that discussions around mental health and duty of care have become a much greater focus over time.
  • His comments follow several former contestants, including Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix, who have spoken out about experiencing mental health issues after participating in the show.
  • Katie Waissel, a 2010 contestant, claimed the show "ruined my life" and has since retrained as a lawyer to pursue legal action against Cowell and Syco Entertainment.
  • The X Factor co-producers, Fremantle, have stated they have "robust measures" in place, including a dedicated welfare team and no time limit on aftercare for contestants.
