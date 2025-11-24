Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Simon Cowell makes admission as he launches search for new boy band

Simon Cowell: The Next Act trailer
  • Simon Cowell is embarking on a search for a new boy band, which will be documented in a Netflix docuseries titled Simon Cowell: The Next Act.
  • The six-episode series will follow Cowell through open casting calls for band members up to the release of the group’s debut single.
  • Cowell stated his reason for the search is that he misses his earlier work of signing artists and collaborating with bands.
  • He also expressed concerns about his reputation if the endeavour to find a new boy band fails.
  • The docuseries, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, is scheduled for release on 10 December.
