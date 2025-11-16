Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shona McGarty: EastEnders actor looking to find her own voice on I’m a Celeb

I'm a Celebrity 2025 trailer
  • Actor Shona McGarty, who played Whitney Dean on EastEnders for 16 years, is hoping to find her own voice on I’m a Celebrity.
  • She feels people often stereotype her based on her on-screen persona, which she states is not reflective of her true self.
  • McGarty is looking forward to using her new experiences to be completely herself, something she believes the public has not yet seen.
  • She has been preparing for an upcoming 'jungle life' experience by consuming carbohydrates and attempting to practice sleeping in a hammock.
  • McGarty views the jungle as an opportunity to shed weight and detox from her usual diet.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in