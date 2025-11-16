Shona McGarty: EastEnders actor looking to find her own voice on I’m a Celeb
- Actor Shona McGarty, who played Whitney Dean on EastEnders for 16 years, is hoping to find her own voice on I’m a Celebrity.
- She feels people often stereotype her based on her on-screen persona, which she states is not reflective of her true self.
- McGarty is looking forward to using her new experiences to be completely herself, something she believes the public has not yet seen.
- She has been preparing for an upcoming 'jungle life' experience by consuming carbohydrates and attempting to practice sleeping in a hammock.
- McGarty views the jungle as an opportunity to shed weight and detox from her usual diet.