Strictly judge Shirley Ballas rumoured to be quitting BBC show after landing new job

George Clarke's Strictly final showdance leaves Shirley Ballas in tears
  • Shirley Ballas, Head Judge of Strictly Come Dancing, is reportedly in discussions for a new role on a US spin-off show, Dancing with the Stars: the Next Pro.
  • The potential move has sparked speculation among fans regarding her future on the BBC programme, particularly as the US show's filming schedule clashes with Strictly's preparation.
  • Ballas joined Strictly in 2017, succeeding Len Goodman, and has frequently spoken about the significant mental health impact of her role due to relentless online trolling.
  • She revealed in 2023 that the constant abuse once brought her to the verge of quitting the show.
  • Despite recent changes to the judging format, Ballas continued to face intense criticism following contestant Lewis Cope's elimination, even when other judges shared her assessment.
