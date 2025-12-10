Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sharon Osbourne recalls how ‘gracious’ the King was with Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne reveals what she told Ozzy about remarrying after his death
  • Sharon Osbourne revealed King Charles sent a hand-delivered letter of condolence following the death of her husband, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne.
  • In an emotional interview with Piers Morgan, Sharon stated King Charles knew Ozzy personally and had always been gracious towards him.
  • She also mentioned that Donald Trump left a voicemail praising Ozzy as "unique," highlighting the graciousness of both prominent figures.
  • Ozzy Osbourne, 76, died in July from a heart attack, with Sharon recalling his final words to her were "Kiss me. Hug me tight."
  • Sharon recounted finding Ozzy after he collapsed in their home gym and described his Birmingham funeral procession as an "overwhelmingly warm" experience.
