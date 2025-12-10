Sharon Osbourne speaks of Ozzy’s final moments in first interview since his death
- Sharon Osbourne has spoken for the first time about Ozzy Osbourne’s final moments and her feelings on grief in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.
- The former X Factor judge revealed that 'grief has now become her friend' during the discussion for Morgan's Uncensored show.
- Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath legend, passed away earlier this year.
- He died from heart failure at his home in Buckinghamshire on 22 July.
- His death occurred two weeks after he performed a farewell concert with his band at Birmingham’s Villa Park.