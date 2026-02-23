Punk legends announce special tour to commemorate 50 years of rebellious genre
- The Sex Pistols are embarking on a UK and Ireland tour to commemorate five decades of punk rock.
- Dubbed “The Anarchy In The UK” tour, it marks 50 years since the release of their seminal track.
- The band's line-up for the December run will include guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook, and bassist Glen Matlock, with musician Frank Carter joining on vocals.
- Original frontman John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, will not be participating, having previously vowed never to return to the group.
- The December tour kicks off in Dublin, followed by dates in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and two shows in London, with additional summer performances also scheduled.
