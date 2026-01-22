Game of Thrones star to host podcast dedicated to birdwatching
- Hollywood actor Sean Bean is set to host the award-winning birdwatching podcast, Get Birding with its inaugural episode scheduled for release this Thursday.
- Bean, known for Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, describes birdwatching as a lifelong passion and aims to make nature accessible and enjoyable for a broad audience.
- Mya-Rose Craig, the podcast's previous host, will return to mentor Bean, who will share his own birding adventures alongside those of celebrity guests.
- The first episode features Elbow frontman and BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Guy Garvey, with new episodes released fortnightly.
- Bean recently backed a campaign to save green belt land in his native Sheffield, where he played as a child, opposing proposed housing developments.