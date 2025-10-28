Sean Bean jokes that Daniel Day-Lewis copied his accent for new film
- Sean Bean revealed that Daniel Day-Lewis invited him to his home in Ireland before they began filming their new psychological drama, Anemone.
- Appearing on This Morning, Bean discussed the film, in which the pair portray estranged brothers reuniting in a cabin in northern England.
- Bean, who is from Yorkshire, said the pair spent several days together in Ireland before filming.
- He joked that Day-Lewis’s invitation was likely an attempt to copy his accent, calling the move "very clever".
- Anemone marks Daniel Day-Lewis's first film role since his 2017 appearance in Phantom Thread.