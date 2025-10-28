Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sean Bean jokes that Daniel Day-Lewis copied his accent for new film

Sean Bean says Daniel Day Lewis invited him to stay over at house before Anemone filming
  • Sean Bean revealed that Daniel Day-Lewis invited him to his home in Ireland before they began filming their new psychological drama, Anemone.
  • Appearing on This Morning, Bean discussed the film, in which the pair portray estranged brothers reuniting in a cabin in northern England.
  • Bean, who is from Yorkshire, said the pair spent several days together in Ireland before filming.
  • He joked that Day-Lewis’s invitation was likely an attempt to copy his accent, calling the move "very clever".
  • Anemone marks Daniel Day-Lewis's first film role since his 2017 appearance in Phantom Thread.
