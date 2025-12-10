Backlash to new relationship hurtful, says Barbara Windsor’s widow
- Scott Mitchell, widower of Barbara Windsor, has expressed deep hurt over the negative reactions to his new relationship with EastEnders actor Tanya Franks.
- Mitchell and Franks became close following Windsor's death in 2020 from Alzheimer’s.
- He confirmed their romance in 2023 and has since faced criticism, which he believes is unfair given the personal pain of his loss.
- Mitchell maintains that Windsor would have approved of his new relationship, as she always wished for him not to be alone.
- He highlighted that Franks understands his experience, as her own stepfather also died from Alzheimer's, and she fully supports him in speaking about his late wife.