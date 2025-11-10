Former I’m A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffat sends powerful message to school bullies
- Scarlett Moffatt, the I'm A Celebrity winner and TV personality, shared an emotional message directed at her school bullies.
- Moffat posted a tearful video from her London hotel room on Sunday evening.
- She was preparing to attend the premiere of the film Wicked.
- She expressed a wish to tell her teenage self that everything would turn out fine.
- The former Gogglebox star declared that she is now 'living her best life' to those who bullied her.