Former I'm A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffat sends powerful message to school bullies

I'm A Celeb winner in tears as she sends powerful message to school bullies
  • Scarlett Moffatt, the I'm A Celebrity winner and TV personality, shared an emotional message directed at her school bullies.
  • Moffat posted a tearful video from her London hotel room on Sunday evening.
  • She was preparing to attend the premiere of the film Wicked.
  • She expressed a wish to tell her teenage self that everything would turn out fine.
  • The former Gogglebox star declared that she is now 'living her best life' to those who bullied her.
