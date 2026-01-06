Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Today host Savannah Guthrie shares message to fans on whiteboard after surgery

Savannah Guthrie, seen at SiriusXM Studios on February 03, 2025, warned that she’d be missing from the show for a while for the procedure
  • Today host Savannah Guthrie has shared an update with her followers after undergoing surgery early in the new year.
  • She posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her holding a whiteboard that read, “All good! Thanks for the prayers and love!”
  • Guthrie said the procedure was necessary to treat vocal nodules and a polyp, which have caused her voice to be scratchy for some time.
  • She warned she’d be absent from the NBC program for a couple of weeks and will be required to remain silent during her recovery.
  • Fellow host Sheinelle Jones, who had the same surgery in 2020, shared her experience and offered support.
