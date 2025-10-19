Limp Bizkit bassist remembered as ‘pure magic’ upon death at 48
- Sam Rivers, the bassist and founding member of the US nu metal band Limp Bizkit, has died at the age of 48.
- The band announced his death on social media, describing him as “pure magic”, “the pulse beneath every song”, and their “heartbeat”.
- The cause of Rivers' death was not revealed, though he had previously left the band in 2015 due to liver disease caused by excessive drinking, rejoining three years later after a liver transplant.
- Rivers co-founded Limp Bizkit in 1994 and the band achieved mainstream success with albums such as Significant Other and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.
- Bandmate DJ Lethal paid tribute, saying that Rivers helped save lives through his music, charity work, and friendship.