Returning EastEnders character to reveal major health diagnosis

The scenes will air in the new year
The scenes will air in the new year (Jack Barnes/BBC)
  • EastEnders character Sam Mitchell, played by Kim Medcalf, will be diagnosed with breast cancer upon her return to Walford next month.
  • Her family notices her erratic behaviour, leading her to get a breast lump checked, which is subsequently confirmed as breast cancer.
  • Thanks to an early diagnosis, Sam makes a full recovery after undergoing a lumpectomy, with these scenes scheduled to air in the new year.
  • The BBC soap is collaborating with the charity Breast Cancer Now to ensure the storyline is portrayed accurately and sensitively.
  • The storyline aims to highlight the critical importance of checking for breast changes and seeking prompt medical advice for early diagnosis and successful treatment.
In full

