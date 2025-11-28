Returning EastEnders character to reveal major health diagnosis
- EastEnders character Sam Mitchell, played by Kim Medcalf, will be diagnosed with breast cancer upon her return to Walford next month.
- Her family notices her erratic behaviour, leading her to get a breast lump checked, which is subsequently confirmed as breast cancer.
- Thanks to an early diagnosis, Sam makes a full recovery after undergoing a lumpectomy, with these scenes scheduled to air in the new year.
- The BBC soap is collaborating with the charity Breast Cancer Now to ensure the storyline is portrayed accurately and sensitively.
- The storyline aims to highlight the critical importance of checking for breast changes and seeking prompt medical advice for early diagnosis and successful treatment.