Scottish actor announced as ambassador for major 2026 event
- Scottish actor Sam Heughan has been named the inaugural celebrity ambassador for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
- Heughan, known for his role in Outlander, will feature in a new television advert promoting the event, which returns to Glasgow next summer.
- The Games will welcome over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories, competing across 10 sports and six Para sports.
- Heughan expressed his profound delight at the role, describing it as a 'full circle' moment, having missed the 2014 Games.
- His health initiative, My Peak Challenge, has also been announced as an official partner for Glasgow 2026, aiming to inspire people to move more.