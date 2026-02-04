Actor says Hollywood pressure fuelled his body dysmorphia and insecurity
- Actor Sam Claflin has revealed he struggled with body dysmorphia and insecurity during his early career, particularly concerning topless scenes.
- Claflin, known for roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and The Hunger Games, recalled being asked to go shirtless unexpectedly for a film, causing him stress.
- He admitted feeling pressure to achieve a six-pack physique due to Hollywood expectations, which contributed to his body dysmorphia.
- Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, Claflin described his insecurity as an 'everyday struggle' and said he is 'massively impacted by what other people think'.
- The NHS defines body dysmorphia as a mental health condition where individuals worry excessively about perceived flaws in their appearance, often unnoticeable to others.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks