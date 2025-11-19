Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Acclaimed author wins prestigious prize at major book award ceremony

  • Acclaimed author Kate Atkinson was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Saltire Society.
  • The accolade was bestowed during the annual Saltire: Scotland’s National Book Awards ceremony in Edinburgh, where she received the award from fellow writer Sir Ian Rankin.
  • Atkinson, known for her 13 novels including Life After Life and the Jackson Brodie detective series, expressed her tremendous honour and pleasure at being recognised.
  • Mairi Kidd, director of the Saltire Society, lauded Atkinson as a superb ambassador for Scotland, praising her intricate plots and global readership.
  • The ceremony also celebrated other literary works, with Sean Lusk’s A Woman Of Opinion winning Scotland’s Fiction Book of the Year and Sarah Moss’s My Good Bright Wolf taking the Non-Fiction award.
