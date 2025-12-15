Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Salt Path author responds to ‘false narrative’ in new documentary about scandal

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs star in emotional film, The Salt Path
  • An investigation by The Observer alleged that author Raynor Winn misrepresented key aspects of her life story in her bestselling book, The Salt Path, which is now the focus of a Sky documentary.
  • The allegations included claims that Winn had stolen money, lost her house due to borrowing from a family member, owned land in France, and that her husband Moth's miraculous recoveries from a terminal illness were medically improbable.
  • The Salt Path details Winn and her husband Moth's homelessness and their journey walking the South West Coast Path after losing their home.
  • Raynor Winn has strongly denied the allegations, stating they are "highly misleading" and a "false narrative" spread by Tortoise Media's Observer and documentary makers.
  • Winn maintains her book is an "honest recollection" of their experiences, clarifying that Moth's diagnosis is factual and their house loss was due to a financial dispute with a friend, with some details changed for privacy.
