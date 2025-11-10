Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Salman Rushdie recognised with lifetime achievement award

Salman Rushdie discusses state of free speech in US
  • Salman Rushdie has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Dayton Literary Peace Prize event in Ohio.
  • This recognition follows the publication of his first work of fiction since he was brutally stabbed on a New York lecture stage in 2022.
  • The prestigious prize celebrates both literary merit and writers' commitment to promoting peace through their work.
  • Rushdie's 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, led to a 1989 call for his death from Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, forcing him into hiding.
  • The award, also known as the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, is named after the American diplomat who helped architect the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in