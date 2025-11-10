Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hollywood star, 84, now in hospice care after years of health issues

Hollywood icon Sally Kirkland enters hospice care
  • Hollywood actor Sally Kirkland, 84, has entered hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
  • This follows a year of living with dementia, suffering two life-threatening infections, and several major falls.
  • Kirkland, known for her Oscar-nominated role in 'Anna' (1987), is reportedly resting comfortably.
  • A GoFundMe campaign was launched last November to help cover her extensive medical costs, which accumulated due to hospitalisations and rehabilitation.
  • The campaign highlighted challenges with changes to SAG-AFTRA's supplementary insurance for members over 65, leading to significant out-of-pocket expenses.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in