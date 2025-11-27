Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd shares ‘bad news’ as she has second leg amputation
- Actress and The Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd has revealed she has undergone a second leg amputation.
- Her first amputation occurred at age 23, stemming from a football injury sustained when she was 15 that failed to heal correctly.
- Codd announced the news on TikTok, humorously noting she is now recuperating at her parents' home and has a new wheelchair she calls "Fat Tony".
- On The Celebrity Traitors, she was the second contestant to be "murdered" by traitors Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and Alan Carr.
- Her acting credits include Netflix's The Midnight Club and The Fall Of The House Of Usher, with her career beginning on TikTok during the Covid pandemic.