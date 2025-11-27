Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd shares ‘bad news’ as she has second leg amputation

Ruth Codd was the second person to be ‘murdered’ on Celebrity Traitors
Ruth Codd was the second person to be ‘murdered’ on Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire)
  • Actress and The Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd has revealed she has undergone a second leg amputation.
  • Her first amputation occurred at age 23, stemming from a football injury sustained when she was 15 that failed to heal correctly.
  • Codd announced the news on TikTok, humorously noting she is now recuperating at her parents' home and has a new wheelchair she calls "Fat Tony".
  • On The Celebrity Traitors, she was the second contestant to be "murdered" by traitors Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and Alan Carr.
  • Her acting credits include Netflix's The Midnight Club and The Fall Of The House Of Usher, with her career beginning on TikTok during the Covid pandemic.

