Russell Crowe lambasts sequel to one of his best films
- Russell Crowe has reiterated his strong criticism of Gladiator II, stating the creative team failed to grasp what made the original film special.
- Crowe, who won an Oscar for his role as Maximus in the 2000 original, previously expressed discomfort about a sequel given his character's death.
- He argued that the first film's success lay in its 'moral core' and the character's unwavering loyalty, not its 'pomp' or 'action'.
- Crowe recounted resisting producers' suggestions for sex scenes for Maximus in the original, believing it would undermine his character's integrity.
- The sequel, starring Paul Mescal as Lucius, reveals Lucius to be Maximus's illegitimate son, a plot point that seemingly contradicts Crowe's interpretation of his character.