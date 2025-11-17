Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity star says Trump once ejected her from his private plane for laughing

Ruby Wax struggles with snakes in first I'm a Celeb challenge
  • I’m a Celebrity 2025 contestant Ruby Wax, who once interviewed Donald Trump, shared an anecdote about a flight on his private plane.
  • During the journey, which was recorded for the 2000 show Ruby’s American Pie, Donald Trump confided in Wax that he aspired to become president.
  • Speaking during Sunday’s debut episode of I’m a Celebrity, Wax said her immediate reaction to this revelation was to laugh.
  • She added that her response resulted in her being asked to leave the plane.

