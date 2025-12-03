Ruby Wax’s husband reveals true feelings towards wife’s I’m A Celebrity ‘crush’
- Ruby Wax's husband, Ed Bye, discussed her time on I'm A Celebrity during an appearance on This Morning.
- Bye stated that viewers are seeing "the real Ruby" while she is in the jungle.
- He addressed his wife's playful "crush" on Kiosk Kev, which began after Kev winked at her during a Dingo Dollar challenge.
- Wax had joked about forgetting her husband and blew Kiosk Kev a kiss in response.
- Bye humorously issued a "stark warning" to Kiosk Kev, adding that confronting him would be pointless as he does not speak.