Critically acclaimed pop album praised by religious figures

Rosalia performs at Glastonbury 2019
  • Global pop sensation Rosalía has released her new album, Lux, which signifies a radical spiritual departure from her previous work.
  • The album features fifteen songs sung in thirteen different languages, exploring profound spiritual themes and a deep yearning for the divine.
  • Lux has garnered widespread praise, including commendation from high ecclesiastical figures such as Bishop Xabier Gómez García and Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça.
  • Rosalía, 33, explained that her long-held spiritual longing guided the album's creation, driven by the concept of working in service of God.
  • The album has achieved significant commercial success, with four songs in Spotify's Top 50 global chart, and has been lauded by artists like Madonna and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
