Rod Stewart’s surprise karaoke appearance leaves locals stunned

Rod Stewart enjoys karaoke night in Scottish pub as star-struck locals join in
  • Rod Stewart surprised locals by joining in pub karaoke at a Falkirk establishment.
  • His appearance followed his beloved Celtic's 1-0 victory against Falkirk on Wednesday, 14 January.
  • Stewart performed Creedence Clearwater Revival's 'Have You Ever Seen the Rain' to an overjoyed crowd.
  • Footage of the impromptu performance was shared by his whisky brand, Wolfie Whisky.
  • He was accompanied on the outing by his 20-year-old son, Alastair.
