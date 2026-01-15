Rod Stewart’s surprise karaoke appearance leaves locals stunned
- Rod Stewart surprised locals by joining in pub karaoke at a Falkirk establishment.
- His appearance followed his beloved Celtic's 1-0 victory against Falkirk on Wednesday, 14 January.
- Stewart performed Creedence Clearwater Revival's 'Have You Ever Seen the Rain' to an overjoyed crowd.
- Footage of the impromptu performance was shared by his whisky brand, Wolfie Whisky.
- He was accompanied on the outing by his 20-year-old son, Alastair.