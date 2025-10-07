Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelda Williams makes desperate plea about AI and her late father

Zelda Williams with her father, Robin Williams
Zelda Williams with her father, Robin Williams (Getty Images)
  • Zelda Williams, daughter of the late actor Robin Williams, has publicly requested fans to stop sending her AI-generated videos of her father.
  • She stated that such content is a "waste of time and energy" and not something her father would have wanted, describing it as "disgusting, over-processed hotdogs".
  • Williams criticised the practice of digitally puppeteering deceased individuals, arguing that AI merely recycles and regurgitates the past.
  • Her comments reinforce a previous stance against AI, expressed during the 2023 Hollywood actors’ strike, where she highlighted concerns about AI models recreating actors without consent.
  • The issue reflects a broader trend of AI-generated content featuring deceased celebrities, which has become prevalent on social media platforms.
