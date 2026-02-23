Who is Robert Aramayo? The actor who won a Bafta for ‘I Swear’ performance
- British actor Robert Aramayo won the Bafta for Best Actor at the film awards held in London on Sunday, 22 February.
- Aramayo, 33, was recognised for his performance as real-life Tourette Syndrome campaigner John Davidson in the film 'I Swear'.
- He emerged as the unexpected victor in the competitive category, beating out prominent actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Ethan Hawke.
- The Yorkshire-born actor appeared visibly stunned and gobsmacked upon receiving the award from Kerry Washington.
- This was Aramayo's second win of the night, having also secured the EE Rising Star Bafta for the same role earlier.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks