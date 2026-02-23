Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is Robert Aramayo? The actor who won a Bafta for ‘I Swear’ performance

Robert Aramayo full speech after winning Bafta for Best Actor
  • British actor Robert Aramayo won the Bafta for Best Actor at the film awards held in London on Sunday, 22 February.
  • Aramayo, 33, was recognised for his performance as real-life Tourette Syndrome campaigner John Davidson in the film 'I Swear'.
  • He emerged as the unexpected victor in the competitive category, beating out prominent actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Ethan Hawke.
  • The Yorkshire-born actor appeared visibly stunned and gobsmacked upon receiving the award from Kerry Washington.
  • This was Aramayo's second win of the night, having also secured the EE Rising Star Bafta for the same role earlier.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in