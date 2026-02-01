Robbie Williams phones Take That fan decades after she gave him her number
- Robbie Williams attempted to contact a Take That fan decades after she gave him her phone number.
- The incident occurred while Williams, now 51, was watching a new Netflix documentary about the boy band.
- Footage shared by his wife Ayda showed a 20-something Williams receiving the number from an eager fan in the 1990s.
- Williams tried to dial the number, which the fan had read out on camera.
- The attempt to reach the fan by phone did not go as planned.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks