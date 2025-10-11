Robbie Williams shocks Julia Roberts with Pretty Woman admission
- Julia Roberts and Robbie Williams appeared together on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night.
- After performing his new song, Williams recounted an anecdote to Roberts about her film Pretty Woman.
- Williams stated that after watching the film six times, he was inspired to take a prostitute shopping, which he then did.
- Roberts was left speechless by Williams' revelation, while host Graham Norton made a humorous remark.
- You can watch the exchange in the video above.