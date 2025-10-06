Rivals stars remember ‘extraordinary’ Jilly Cooper while filming new series
- Celebrated British author Jilly Cooper, known for her “risque” fiction and the Rutshire Chronicles, died on Sunday, 5 October at the age of 88 following a fall.
- The cast and crew of the Disney+ adaptation of her best-selling novel Rivals remembered her as an “extraordinary woman” and a “literary legend”.
- Actors Rufus Jones and Alex Hassell, who portray Paul Stratton and Rupert Campbell-Black, expressed their profound sadness and gratitude for having known Cooper, with Hassell noting her support for his characterisation.
- Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, Gary Lamont, and Victoria Smurfit also shared heartfelt tributes, praising Cooper's warmth, kindness, and “naughty twinkle”.
- Showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins described working with Cooper as an “incredible honour” and a “bloody marvellous” experience, confirming a public service of thanksgiving will be held for her.