Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British comedian hits out at critics in new Netflix special

Ricky Gervais - Mortality - trailer
  • Ricky Gervais has released his new Netflix stand-up special, Mortality, where he addresses his critics.
  • Filmed at the London Palladium, Gervais described his detractors as "middle-class", "elitist", and "privileged" individuals.
  • His comments follow previous criticism for jokes targeting the trans community in his 2022 special Supernature and material about young people with cancer in his 2023 special Armageddon.
  • Gervais asserted his right to say what he wants, dismissing accusations of "punching down" from fellow comedians.
  • The new special covers controversial subjects including disability, paedophilia, racism, and child killers, featuring a joke about being a slave owner.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in