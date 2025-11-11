Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Richard Darbyshire, ex-frontman of Living In a Box, dies aged 65

Marcus Vere (left) and Anthony Critchlow (right) paid tribute to bandmate Richard Darbyshire (centre)
Marcus Vere (left) and Anthony Critchlow (right) paid tribute to bandmate Richard Darbyshire (centre) ( Yui Mok/PA)
  • Richard Darbyshire, the original frontman of the 1980s pop group Living In a Box, has passed away at the age of 65.
  • His death was confirmed by his family to the BBC, leading to tributes from his former bandmates, Anthony "Tich" Critchlow and Marcus Charles Vere.
  • The band praised Darbyshire's "incredible" vocal range, accomplished guitar playing, and mastery as a songwriter, noting his preference for studio work over the limelight.
  • Living In a Box achieved significant chart success with hits such as their self-titled debut single and "Room In Your Heart," both reaching number five in the UK charts.
  • After leaving the band in 1990, Darbyshire pursued a solo career, released three albums, wrote for other artists, and was reportedly teaching songwriting workshops before his death.
