Director asks for fan support following frustrating news about new film
- Director Rian Johnson has voiced his frustration regarding the limited theatrical distribution of his new film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
- The third instalment in the popular Knives Out series will be released in select Landmark and Alamo cinemas on 26 November.
- Johnson confirmed that AMC Theatres, the world's largest cinema chain, would not be playing the movie.
- The film, which sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, will become available on Netflix from 12 December.
- The all-star cast for the murder mystery includes Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Josh O’Connor, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, and Glenn Close.