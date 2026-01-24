Actress says she relapsed but vows to get sober again for new film
- Actress Natasha Lyonne, who starred in Russian Doll and Poker Face, says she relapsed years after getting sober but she has vowed to recover for her upcoming film.
- The 46-year-old actress has been vocal about her history of addiction to alcohol and drugs, which led to a near-fatal hospitalization in 2005. She announced her recent relapse on X, stating, “Took my relapse public more to come.”
- Lyonne wrote in a follow-up post, “Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet. Gonna do it for baby Bambo. Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets. If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another. Keep going, kiddos. Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise & baloney.”
- The actress was flooded with support and replied to fans, emphasizing the need for improved systems and an end to shame surrounding addiction.
- Lyonne was hospitalized in 2005 after suffering a collapsed lung, heart infection, and hepatitis C, conditions caused by her longtime drug abuse. The near-death experience, along with a string of other legal troubles, is what prompted her to get sober.