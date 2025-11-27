Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Yorkshire weather forced Hollywood star to embrace British culture

Rebel Wilson reveals British culture she embraced while filming Tinsel Town
  • Rebel Wilson revealed she embraced British culture by taking up tea drinking for the first time while filming her new movie, Tinsel Town, in the UK.
  • The actress attributed her new habit to the "freezing" weather conditions experienced during filming in Leeds.
  • "Tinsel Town" was shot in various locations across Yorkshire, including Leeds, Harrogate, and Knaresborough.
  • Wilson portrays a local choreographer in the film and adopted a Yorkshire accent for her role.
  • The movie also stars Kiefer Sutherland as a washed-up Hollywood actor who is tricked into starring in a Christmas pantomime in England.
