Rebecca Ferguson speaks out on identity of actor who shouted ‘get off my set’

Rebecca Ferguson and Chris Pratt slam 'scary' and 'appalling' AI
  • Rebecca Ferguson has explained why she will not name the "idiot" co-star who verbally accosted her on a film set, stating the story is about her personal growth, not the individual.
  • The Dune actor first revealed in February 2024 that a "number one on a call sheet" co-star screamed at her, questioned her acting, and made her cry daily.
  • Ferguson clarified that the co-star in question was not Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise, or Ryan Reynolds, all of whom she has worked with previously.
  • She described how she eventually stood up to the person, telling them to "get off my set" and that she would work with a tennis ball instead.
  • Ferguson received an outpouring of support from fans and former co-stars, including Dwayne Johnson, but maintained her decision not to identify the individual.
