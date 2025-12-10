Reality TV star released from federal prison early
- Reality TV personality Jen Shah has been released early from Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, after serving less than three years of her six-and-a-half-year sentence.
- Shah was imprisoned for her role in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly individuals, to which she pleaded guilty in July 2022.
- Her sentence was reduced due to good behavior, participation in prison programs, and initial payments toward the $6.5 million restitution owed to her victims.
- Upon release, Shah will either return home or be transferred to a halfway house to complete her sentence under supervision.
- Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen has confirmed that Shah will not be returning to "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" following her conviction.