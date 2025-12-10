Actor Ray Winstone ‘very proud’ receiving prestigious recognition
- Actor Ray Winstone was granted the prestigious Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony in central London.
- The 68-year-old, famed for roles in films such as The Departed and Sexy Beast, was honoured for his extensive fundraising and charitable contributions.
- Winstone expressed profound pride, stating he was "very proud to be a Londoner" and that the recognition would have meant the world to his late parents.
- He is a dedicated lifelong supporter of various causes, including the West Ham United Foundation and ICAP Charity Day, and recently supported military charity Blesma.
- The award, which dates back to 1237, pays tribute to individuals for their outstanding contributions to public life, with Winstone nominated by former lord mayors Sir William Russell and Alistair King.