Musician gives health update after near-fatal pneumonia scare

  • Musician Ray J was recently hospitalised in Las Vegas after experiencing severe pneumonia and heart pains, stating his heart is now only "beating at 25 per cent".
  • He shared an update upon returning home, thanking fans, his sister Brandy, and Love Cabin castmate Shila Hasanoff for their support during his near-fatal ordeal.
  • Ray J has previously dealt with pneumonia, having sought treatment for the lung infection in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • His health issues coincide with his ongoing divorce proceedings from Princess Love, with whom he shares two children.
  • He is also involved in legal disputes with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, including a defamation countersuit related to a leaked sex tape.
