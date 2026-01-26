Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Star of Oscar-winning film left hospitalised and on life support

The Blind Side trailer
  • Actor Quinton Aaron, known for his role as Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side, is currently hospitalised and on life support due to a severe blood infection.
  • A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover his medical expenses and living costs, stating that his condition is 'sudden, frightening, and overwhelming' for his loved ones.
  • TMZ reported that Aaron, 41, was hospitalised after collapsing at his Atlanta home when his legs suddenly stopped working while he was walking upstairs.
  • The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $10,000 (£7,300)and has so far collected $1,300 (£950).
  • This health update follows Aaron's announcement in October 2025 that he had lost 200lb, with a goal to lose a further 55lb.
