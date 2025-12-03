Quentin Tarantino criticises ‘giant flaw’ in acclaimed film
- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino criticised Paul Dano's performance in the acclaimed 2007 film There Will Be Blood, calling it a "giant flaw".
- Tarantino stated that Dano was "weak sauce" and the "weakest f***ing actor in SAG", suggesting he would have preferred Austin Butler for the role.
- There Will Be Blood, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is widely considered one of the best films of the century, starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano.
- Dano played a dual role as preacher Eli Sunday and his twin brother Paul, a performance for which he has received consistent acclaim throughout his career.
- Social media users strongly disputed Tarantino's assessment, defending Dano's acting and highlighting his ability to hold his own against Daniel Day-Lewis.