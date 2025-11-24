Iconic rock frontman could be revived in Abba Voyage-style concert
- Queen guitarist Sir Brian May has hinted at an Abba Voyage-style AI hologram show, potentially reuniting the band's original line-up.
- May and drummer Roger Taylor are exploring technology to bring back late frontman Freddie Mercury and retired bassist John Deacon.
- Sir Brian expressed his desire to “create Queen as if we were creating it today”, rather than simply using old footage.
- Roger Taylor, despite having mixed feelings about the Abba Voyage show, believes current technology offers significantly more advanced immersive opportunities.
- Rumours of a hologram show began when the company managing Mercury’s back catalogue filed a trademark for his name in 3D and VR.