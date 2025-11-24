Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iconic rock frontman could be revived in Abba Voyage-style concert

Royal Mint unveils new £5 coin celebrating Freddie Mercury and Queen
  • Queen guitarist Sir Brian May has hinted at an Abba Voyage-style AI hologram show, potentially reuniting the band's original line-up.
  • May and drummer Roger Taylor are exploring technology to bring back late frontman Freddie Mercury and retired bassist John Deacon.
  • Sir Brian expressed his desire to “create Queen as if we were creating it today”, rather than simply using old footage.
  • Roger Taylor, despite having mixed feelings about the Abba Voyage show, believes current technology offers significantly more advanced immersive opportunities.
  • Rumours of a hologram show began when the company managing Mercury’s back catalogue filed a trademark for his name in 3D and VR.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in