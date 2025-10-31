Samuel West is ‘very sad’ his late parents will not see his upcoming project
- Actor Samuel West expressed sadness that his late parents, Prunella Scales and Timothy West, will not be able to see him perform in the Royal Shakespeare Company's upcoming production of Twelfth Night.
- Prunella Scales, best known for her role as Sybil in Fawlty Towers, died on 27 October, almost a year after the death of her husband.
- Samuel is set to play Malvolio in Twelfth Night at the Barbican for Christmas, a role he previously performed shortly after his father's passing.
- His parents co-starred in the Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys, where they openly discussed Scales' dementia diagnosis, which subsequently became front-page news.
- Samuel described Great Canal Journeys as a love story between his parents, noting his mother's death occurred a day after what would have been their 62nd wedding anniversary.